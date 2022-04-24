Tanzania to construct 168 cattle dipping vats to control cattle tick fever

Tanzanian authorities said Friday they are in the process of constructing and rehabilitating 168 cattle dipping vats to control cattle tick fever.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mashimba Ndaki told parliament in the capital of Dodoma that the construction and rehabilitation of the 168 cattle dipping vats will cost 3.033 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 1.31 million U.S. dollars).

Ndaki said the construction and rehabilitation of the cattle dipping vats were part of government initiatives to address the outbreak of cattle tick fever, an infectious disease caused by microbes that were spread by the cattle fever tick.

The move is also aimed at helping livestock keepers in the East African nation to access the service, said the minister.

Ndaki said about 72 percent of livestock deaths in the country are caused by pests and diseases that can be controlled by dipping them. He said poor cattle dipping services had contributed greatly to increased animal diseases.