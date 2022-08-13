Three Malawians killed in road accident in southern Zambia

Three Malawians were killed and six other Malawians injured in a road traffic accident involving a bus along a major road in southern Zambia, the Zambian government said Friday.

The accident, which occurred Thursday, was due to a tire burst that resulted in the bus overturning between Chisekesi and Pemba districts, killing two Malawians on the spot while the third died at a local hospital.

Chushi Kasanda, the chief government spokesperson, expressed the government’s sadness over the accident, adding that the victims were part of nine Malawians in the country to undertake a benchmarking study tour of how Zambia was managing its medical logistics and supply systems.

She said in a statement that the accident happened when the team was on its way to visit a medical hub in Choma district in the same province. Enditem