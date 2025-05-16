Trump Urges Apple to Move iPhone Production to US

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Apple to relocate iPhone manufacturing from India to American soil, challenging the tech giant’s global supply chain strategy.

During a Qatar visit, Trump directly addressed CEO Tim Cook: “I don’t want you building in India. India can take care of themselves.”

Apple’s current expansion in India aims to produce most U.S.-sold iPhones there by 2026, part of its China-diversification plan.

However, analysts note U.S. production would face hurdles including 30-40% higher labor costs and supply chain complexities that could significantly increase retail prices.

While Apple invests $500 billion domestically in engineering and AI, large-scale iPhone assembly remains overseas, highlighting the clash between political priorities and global manufacturing realities.