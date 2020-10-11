Police in Nigeria’s central north of Kogi said Sunday it had rescued two medical doctors kidnapped by unknown gunmen in different parts of the state.

State police spokesperson William Aya, who confirmed this to Xinhua on phone, said Ejike Mgbeahurike, a medical doctor who was kidnapped from his private clinic in the Ayingba area of the state on Wednesday, was rescued from a bush on Ayingba-Ankpa road in the early hours of Sunday.

He added that another medical doctor Yahaya Ebiloma, who was kidnapped in Ankpa on Tuesday, had also regained freedom from his captors.

The Nigerian Medical Association had on Friday cried out over the kidnap of two of its members, appealing to the police and the government to act to secure their release.

The abduction of foreigners and high profile individuals in Nigeria has been on the increase recently. Enditem