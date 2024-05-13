Ucc Students Carry Out Successful Clean Up Exercise

Abraham Norman Nortey, a level 300 medical student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has organized a clean-up exercise around campus.

The exercise aimed to sensitize the University community members about the need to keep the environment clean.

Some areas where the clean-up exercise took place were the streets of Ayensu Round Palace, Adwoa Dufie, Ayensu Plaza, and the Science Market.

Norman Abraham and his colleague students cleaned gutters, swept the streets, and also weeded bushy areas.

Addressing participants after the exercise, the CEO of Visionary Norman Foundation, Mr. Abraham Norman Nortey, expressed his gratitude to the students for their massive participation. He urged the University community members to maintain a clean and healthy environment to prevent diseases, adding that, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.”

Norman advised students to avoid the indiscriminate disposal of waste on campus and encouraged them to use the waste bins provided by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the University at vantage points to complement waste and sanitation management on campus.

Mr. Norman commended the UCC Environmental Health Section, the Directorate of Public Affairs, the Visionary Norman Foundation, Zoomlion, and the Community Assembly for making the exercise successful.

He therefore urged other associations on campus to organize regular environmental cleanups to support the efforts of the Environmental Health Section to keep the University clean.