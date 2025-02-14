UDS Rejects Fourth Estate’s NSA Fraud Allegations as “Factually Inaccurate”

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has forcefully dismissed claims by investigative outlet Fourth Estate linking it to a National Service Authority (NSA) recruitment scandal, calling the accusations “baseless, misleading, and damaging.”

The denial follows a report alleging irregularities in student data submitted to the NSA, including claims that 226 students sharing identical names were enrolled in a now-defunct Bachelor of Arts (BA) Integrated Development Studies program during the 2022/2023 academic year.

In a strongly worded statement, UDS clarified that it has not offered the BA Integrated Development Studies program since 2018, when its Wa Campus became the autonomous Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS). “It is factually incorrect to associate UDS with this program or any related activities,” the institution asserted. “Fourth Estate’s narrative is not only false but practically impossible, given the structural changes enacted six years ago.”

The university emphasized its adherence to ethical standards, stating it has “never submitted fraudulent data to the National Service Secretariat” or engaged in practices undermining the integrity of the NSS deployment process. “These allegations threaten the reputation we’ve built over decades,” the statement read, underscoring UDS’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The controversy stems from broader scrutiny of Ghana’s national service system, which mandates graduates undergo a one-year public service deployment. Recent audits have exposed vulnerabilities in the NSA’s verification processes, including ghost names and inflated figures. Fourth Estate’s report, however, marks the first direct accusation against a university, raising questions about institutional oversight.

UDS’s rebuttal highlights the complexities of Ghana’s tertiary education reforms. The 2018 decoupling of SDD-UBIDS from UDS was part of a government strategy to expand specialized higher education, but overlapping administrative histories appear to have fueled confusion. Analysts suggest the incident underscores the need for clearer public communication during such transitions.

Fourth Estate has yet to respond to UDS’s denial. Meanwhile, the NSA has not commented on whether it will investigate the claims independently. For now, UDS maintains its stance: “We urge media outlets to verify facts before publishing narratives that risk tarnishing institutions unjustly.”

The clash reflects growing tensions between Ghana’s media and public institutions amid heightened demand for accountability. As watchdog journalism gains traction, the incident serves as a cautionary tale—for both press and academia—on the weight of accuracy in an era where reputations hinge on swift, definitive truths.

Read The Statement Below

UDS CATEGORICALLY DENIES ALLEGATIONS OF INVOLVEMENT IN NSS FRAUD

The attention of the management of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has been drawn to a publication by The Fourth Estate, which alleges that UDS was among the universities used to perpetrate fraudulent activities related to the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The publication further claims that in the 2022/2023 service year, UDS had 226 students, all named “Abubakari Fuseni,” who were purportedly enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Development Studies (BA IDS) program.

The University for Development Studies wishes to state, in no uncertain terms, that these allegations are entirely baseless, misleading, and damaging to the reputation of our institution. UDS has never, at any point, submitted fraudulent data to the National Service Secretariat or been involved in any act that compromises the integrity of the NSS deployment process.

SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT

• UDS Does Not Offer BA Integrated Development Studies

The claim that 226 students bearing the same name were enrolled in the BA IDS programme at UDS in the 2022/2023 academic year is not only false but also practically impossible. Since 2018, following the conversion of our erstwhile Wa Campus into the autonomous Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), UDS has ceased offering a program in Integrated Development Studies. It is, therefore, factually incorrect to associate UDS with this programme.

UDS has consistently upheld the highest standards of integrity in all academic and administrative processes. Our student records are meticulously maintained, verified, and audited to ensure accuracy. The University follows strict verification protocols before submitting any data to external bodies, including the National Service Secretariat. It is inconceivable that UDS could be linked to the alleged fraudulent activities.

The University for Development Studies remains committed to academic excellence, transparency, and ethical governance. We assure our stakeholders, including students, parents, alumni, and the general public, that UDS will continue to uphold its core values of integrity, accountability, and service to the nation.

We urge the public to disregard these unfounded allegations

For any further clarification, the public is encouraged to contact the UDS Directorate of Public Affairs at prs@uds.edu.gh

Issued by:

Mr. Abdul Hayi Moomen

(Director of Public Affairs)