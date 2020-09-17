Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said on Wednesday that his government is looking into how to allow the public to once again attend soccer matches, which returned on Aug. 8 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be with physical distancing and a small capacity, but we want to begin to recover this recreation for Uruguayans, in this case soccer, and in some types of outdoor sports as well,” the president said during an interview with local radio show ‘Carve.’

The final decision on the public’s return will rest with the Ministry of Public Health, Lacalle Pou said, emphasizing that the conduct of Uruguayans will help decide if stadiums will be reopened to fans.

Since Uruguayan Football Association (UAF) matches resumed, only one case of COVID-19 has been detected in a youth player.

The sanitary protocols establish, among other measures, that only those who have a negative test for COVID-19 are allowed to enter the playing field and changing rooms.

With the epidemic under “relative control,” the South American country has reactivated almost all activities.