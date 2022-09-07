VRA staff to receive customised training from CPI Canada

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CPI Training, a project management firm, to offer customised training for selected staff of the Authority.

The MoU is to establish the framework that will guide the collaboration of both parties towards capacity-building programmes through structured and targeted industrial attachment quasi-classroom and practical training sessions with identified Canadian institutions with expertise in the energy sector.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive of the VRA signed on behalf of the Authority while Mr Terry Drabiuk, Founder and President of CPI Training, signed for the firm.

CPI Training is a project management firm that provides talent management solutions for clients across Canada and around the world.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa described the event as timely and very important as the Authority was poised to continue to build the capabilities of its employees and expose them to best practices across the globe.

The Chief Executive noted that in the past, the Authority had a similar arrangement with Ontario Hydro of Canada.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the implementation of the three-year MoU would enable the staff of VRA to benefit from recommended training programmes and also have the opportunity for hands-on practical lessons in some reputable institutions in Canada.

Mr Drabiuk expressed delight and appreciation for the collaboration with VRA and assured the Chief Executive that CPI would deliver a broad array of world-class training and exposure to the staff of VRA.

The training programmes, as spelt out in the MoU, shall comprise industrial attachments, quasi-classroom training in agreed subject area, and practical field programmes.