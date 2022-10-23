Upper Denkyira East: 48 contest for 19 positions in NDC

A total of 1,359 delegates are expected to decide the fate of some 48 aspirants contesting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency election in Upper Denkyira East.

The delegates, drawn from 151 polling stations of the party within the constituency, are to elect 19 executives to occupy various positions for the next four years.

These are chairman, vice chairman, secretary, deputy secretary, organizer and deputy rganizer positions.

Others include youth organiser, deputy youth organiser, women’s organiser, deputy women’s organiser, communication and deputy communication officer, treasurer and deputy treasurer, zongo caucus and eight other executive members.

At 0800 hours, when the Ghana News Agency got to the Methodist Church premises where the election was being held, delegates and party members, clad in the NDC colours with some in branded T Shirts of their preferred candidates, were seen in a jubilant mood and chanting their names to woo votes.

Security officers from the Ghana Police, Prisons and Immigration services were deployed to the grounds to monitor proceedings and ensure sanity.

Supporters danced to brass band music amidst singing of party songs and tailored music made for their candidates.

The Electoral Commission (EC), as at 0830 hours, had mounted their stands with about 20 officials assigned to take delegates through the process.

Mr Rauff Ben-Bllo, the outgoing Vice -Chairman of the Upper Denkyira East Constituency, urged the delegates to focus on the task ahead of the party before voting for any candidate.

He told them to vote for people who could unite the party and improve on its fortunes for victory in 2024.

The election would be successful, free and fair, he said, indicating that sorting and counting of ballot would be done immediately after voting ended and winners declared.

Additionally, there would be a re-run if there was a tie, he said.